Broncos injuries: D.J. Jones clears NFL’s concussion protocol

Denver Broncos starting nose tackle D.J. Jones has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday. Jones will be listed as questionable on the final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If the Broncos decide to not play Jones in Week 4, Mike Purcell will start in his place and rookie Matt Henningsen will likely be in line to get more rotational snaps.

Denver’s final injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today (DNP = did not participate).

Player

Wed

Thur

Fri

Game Status

WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

Out

OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

Out

OLB Randy Gregory (knee)

DNP

Limited

DT D.J. Jones (concussion)

DNP

DNP

Questionable

CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)

DNP

DNP

Out

G Dalton Risner (ankle)

DNP

Limited

Questionable

OL Billy Turner (knee)

DNP

DNP

Out

OLB Baron Browning (knee)

Limited

Full

RB Melvin Gordon (neck)

Limited

Limited

DB P.J. Locke (ankle)

Limited

Full

OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

Out

OLB Aaron Patrick (shoulder)

Limited

Full

DL Mike Purcell (neck)

Limited

Limited

DB Caden Sterns (hip)

Limited

Limited

CB K’Waun Williams (wrist)

Limited

Full

The Broncos are considered 2.5-point underdogs against Las Vegas this week despite the Raiders being the only winless team in the NFL.

