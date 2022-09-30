Broncos injuries: D.J. Jones clears NFL’s concussion protocol
Denver Broncos starting nose tackle D.J. Jones has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday. Jones will be listed as questionable on the final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
If the Broncos decide to not play Jones in Week 4, Mike Purcell will start in his place and rookie Matt Henningsen will likely be in line to get more rotational snaps.
Denver’s final injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today (DNP = did not participate).
Player
Wed
Thur
Fri
Game Status
WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
Out
OLB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
Out
OLB Randy Gregory (knee)
DNP
Limited
DT D.J. Jones (concussion)
DNP
DNP
Questionable
CB Darius Phillips (hamstring)
DNP
DNP
Out
G Dalton Risner (ankle)
DNP
Limited
Questionable
OL Billy Turner (knee)
DNP
DNP
Out
OLB Baron Browning (knee)
Limited
Full
RB Melvin Gordon (neck)
Limited
Limited
DB P.J. Locke (ankle)
Limited
Full
OL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
Out
OLB Aaron Patrick (shoulder)
Limited
Full
DL Mike Purcell (neck)
Limited
Limited
DB Caden Sterns (hip)
Limited
Limited
CB K’Waun Williams (wrist)
Limited
Full
The Broncos are considered 2.5-point underdogs against Las Vegas this week despite the Raiders being the only winless team in the NFL.
