Broncos injuries: 5 players held out of practice Wednesday

The injury-riddled Denver Broncos were back on the practice field Wednesday with five players sidelined. After placing wide receiver Courtland Sutton and defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones on injured reserve, Denver has 13 players on the active roster nursing injuries this week.
Here’s a look at the Broncos’ injury report from Wednesday:
|Player
|Wed
|Thur
|Fri
|Game Status
|QB Drew Lock (shoulder)
|DNP
|RB Phillip Lindsay (toe)
|DNP
|LB Mark Barron (hamstring)
|DNP (IR)
|IR
|IR
|Out
|DL DeMarcus Walker (calf)
|DNP (IR)
|IR
|IR
|Out
|CB Davontae Harris (hamstring)
|DNP
|DB Trey Marshall (hip/wrist)
|Limited
|WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs)
|Limited
|DL Jurrell Casey (elbow)
|Limited
|DL Shelby Harris (neck)
|Limited
|OT Garett Bolles (elbow)
|Full
|TE Jake Butt (hand)
|Full
|WR Tyrie Cleveland (hip)
|Full
|TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hip)
|Full
Here’s a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first injury report:
|Player
|Wed
|Thur
|Fri
|Game Status
|WR Chris Godwin (concussion)
|Full
|WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin)
|Limited
|OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee)
|Limited
|OT Donovan Smith (knee)
|Limited
|WR Justin Watson (shoulder)
|DNP
Denver and Tampa Bay will practice again on Thursday and Friday before releasing final injury reports with game statuses for Week 3.