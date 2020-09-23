Broncos injuries: 5 players held out of practice Wednesday

Jon Heath

The injury-riddled Denver Broncos were back on the practice field Wednesday with five players sidelined. After placing wide receiver Courtland Sutton and defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones on injured reserve, Denver has 13 players on the active roster nursing injuries this week.

Here’s a look at the Broncos’ injury report from Wednesday:

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status
QB Drew Lock (shoulder) DNP
RB Phillip Lindsay (toe) DNP
LB Mark Barron (hamstring) DNP (IR) IR IR Out
DL DeMarcus Walker (calf) DNP (IR) IR IR Out
CB Davontae Harris (hamstring) DNP
DB Trey Marshall (hip/wrist) Limited
WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs) Limited
DL Jurrell Casey (elbow) Limited
DL Shelby Harris (neck) Limited
OT Garett Bolles (elbow) Full
TE Jake Butt (hand) Full
WR Tyrie Cleveland (hip) Full
TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hip) Full

Here’s a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first injury report:

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status
WR Chris Godwin (concussion) Full
WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) Limited
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) Limited
OT Donovan Smith (knee) Limited
WR Justin Watson (shoulder) DNP

Denver and Tampa Bay will practice again on Thursday and Friday before releasing final injury reports with game statuses for Week 3.