Broncos injuries: 5 players held out of practice Wednesday

The injury-riddled Denver Broncos were back on the practice field Wednesday with five players sidelined. After placing wide receiver Courtland Sutton and defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones on injured reserve, Denver has 13 players on the active roster nursing injuries this week.

Here’s a look at the Broncos’ injury report from Wednesday:

Here’s a look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first injury report:

Player Wed Thur Fri Game Status WR Chris Godwin (concussion) Full WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) Limited OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) Limited OT Donovan Smith (knee) Limited WR Justin Watson (shoulder) DNP

Denver and Tampa Bay will practice again on Thursday and Friday before releasing final injury reports with game statuses for Week 3.