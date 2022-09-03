Broncos injuries: 4 players trending toward playing in Week 1

The Denver Broncos seem to have mostly good news on the injury front as they prepare for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

After missing all of preseason with a throat injury, wide receiver/special teams ace Tyrie Cleveland now appears to be on track for Sept. 12.

“That’s what we’re aiming for … he’s going to be able to get some reps [at practice],” Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said earlier this week. “We’re very excited for him to get back.”

The Broncos have also said that they’re aiming for offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder) to be ready for Week 1, but they’re being cautious with both players.

“We still want to be careful with both of those guys because of the severity of those things,” Hackett said. “We’ll keep continuing to work them in.”

Hackett also said the Broncos are “crossing our fingers” that inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (elbow) will be available against Seattle.

We’ll know more when the Broncos release their first injury report of the season next week.

