Broncos injuries: 4 players ruled out for ‘Thursday Night Football’

After being listed as limited on the team’s estimated injury reports this week with a right throwing shoulder injury, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been cleared for a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), safety P.J. Locke (concussion), offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and outside linebacker Aaron Patrick (concussion) have all been ruled out for Week 5.

Denver wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) are listed as questionable for Thursday.

Denver’s complete injury report can be seen below.

The Colts, meanwhile, have ruled out star running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle). That likely means Phillip Lindsay will be elevated from Indy’s practice squad to face off against his former team on Thursday.

Playing at home, the Broncos are considered 3.5-point favorites against the Colts this week, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Thursday’s game will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire