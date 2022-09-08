Broncos injuries: 4 players limited at Thursday’s practice
The Denver Broncos are mostly healthy as they prepare for their Monday Night Football showdown with the Seattle Seahawks this week.
Broncos starting inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (elbow) fully participated in Thursday’s practice, which is a great sign for his availability this week. Elsewhere on the injury front, outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), right tackle Billy Turner (knee/hip) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) were limited Thursday.
Denver’s complete injury report can be seen below.
Player
Thur
Fri
Sat
Game Status
OLB Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee)
Limited
WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip)
Limited
ILB Josey Jewell (calf)
Limited
OL Billy Turner (knee)
Limited
ILB Jonas Griffith (elbow)
Full
Denver will practice again on Friday and Saturday before releasing a final injury report with game statuses for MNF.
The Broncos are considered 6.5-point favorites against the Seahawks this week, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Monday’s game will be nationally televised on ESPN and ABC.
