Broncos injuries: 4 players limited at Thursday’s practice

The Denver Broncos are mostly healthy as they prepare for their Monday Night Football showdown with the Seattle Seahawks this week.

Broncos starting inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (elbow) fully participated in Thursday’s practice, which is a great sign for his availability this week. Elsewhere on the injury front, outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), right tackle Billy Turner (knee/hip) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) were limited Thursday.

Denver’s complete injury report can be seen below.

Player Thur Fri Sat Game Status OLB Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee) Limited WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip) Limited ILB Josey Jewell (calf) Limited OL Billy Turner (knee) Limited ILB Jonas Griffith (elbow) Full

Denver will practice again on Friday and Saturday before releasing a final injury report with game statuses for MNF.

The Broncos are considered 6.5-point favorites against the Seahawks this week, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Monday’s game will be nationally televised on ESPN and ABC.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire