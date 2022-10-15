Broncos injuries: 2 players ruled out for ‘Monday Night Football’

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) and safety Caden Sterns (hip) have been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced Saturday.

Jewell is expected to be replaced in the starting lineup by Alex Singleton. Sterns had been filling in for an injured Justin Simmons (thigh) at safety, but Simmons is expected to return from injured reserve this weekend.

Elsewhere on the injury front, seven other players Broncos are listed as questionable, including guard Dalton Risner (back) and Quinn Meinerz (hamstring). If either (or both) of those players are unavailable on Monday, Netane Muti will likely be elevated from the practice squad for Week 6.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (shoulder) fully participated at practice on Friday and Saturday and he has been cleared to play this week.

Denver’s complete injury report can be seen below:

The Chargers are considered 5.5-point favorites against the Broncos this week. Monday’s game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire