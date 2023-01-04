Broncos injuries: 2 players placed on injured reserve

The Denver Broncos’ list of injured players continues to grow.

The Broncos placed guard Dalton Risner (elbow) and running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) on injured reserve on Tuesday, the team announced. Risner and Mack will now sit out the team’s season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday before hitting free agency in March.

Quinn Bailey and Luke Wattenberg will likely be the top candidates to fill in for Risner on Sunday. At running back, Tyler Badie now becomes the team’s third-choice option behind Latavius Murray and Chase Edmonds.

To fill the spots formerly held by Risner and Mack on the active roster, Denver promoted cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian and offensive tackle Will Sherman from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. That leaves the team with two open spots on the practice squad going into Week 18.

The Broncos’ complete Wednesday injury report will be added below when it becomes available later today.

Denver will practice again on Thursday and Friday before releasing a final injury report with game statuses for Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire