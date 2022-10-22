Broncos informed team of quarterback decision before start of Saturday walk-through

For the second straight weekend, a franchise quarterback missed a Saturday walk-through practice. This week, the franchise quarterback who missed practice had a good reason for it.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t participate in the walk-through because, at the outset of it, coach Nathaniel Hackett informed the team that Wilson would not be playing, and that Brett Rypien would start.

Rypien then got the reps at the walk-through.

Wilson suffered a hamstring injury on Monday night against the Chargers. He had been listed as questionable, and Hackett had called it a game-day decision.

In most cases, Saturday downgrades come from directly from the team. This time around, enough people knew about the development to allow the media to catch wind of it minutes before the Broncos officially ruled Wilson out. And given that the world now moves at the speed of 280 characters, it was inevitable that the news would be reported before it was officially released.

It’s no surprise that Wilson won’t be playing. Hamstring injuries need time to heal. Wilson’s was bad enough to result in an MRI.

The next question is whether he’ll be playing next Sunday against the Jaguars. With the bye week coming after that game, it could make sense to give him a second week off.

