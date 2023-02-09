Broncos increase ticket prices by average of more than 13%

Denver Broncos season tickets will see a significant price increase in 2023.

Last year, the Broncos’ average ticket price was $116.15. This season, the average price will increase to $132.05, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. That additional $15.90 per game represents a 13.689% increase.

Denver has credited the increase in price in part to a “market” adjustment. Broncos tickets sold for an average of 40% more on the secondary market than their average price of $116.15 in 2022.

Of course, secondary market tickets for NFL teams are usually higher than direct-from-team tickets, but Denver used that as part of their explanation for the increase. The Broncos have sold out every game dating back to 1970, so the club knows there’s enough demand for fans to continue paying even as the ticket prices continue going up.

Denver also has a 50,000-name wait list for season tickets.

The Broncos’ list of opponents for the 2023 season includes hosting the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver will also host each AFC West team this fall.

