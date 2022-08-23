Broncos to increase receiver KJ Hamler’s workload this week

Three months ago, Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler said he was “well ahead of schedule” in his recovery from an ACL injury that sidelined him for 14 games last season.

Hamler either wasn’t actually that far ahead, or he had a little setback, or the Broncos have been extremely cautious with him– or perhaps some combination of all three of those possibilities.

Whatever the reasons are, Denver has given Hamler very limited action in preseason. That might start to change this week.

“We definitely want him to get out there [and] I know he is chomping at the bit,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday. “He’s one of those guys — you tell him he can’t do something, he’s not a very happy camper and that’s what you want. You want the guys to want to get out there and want to push themselves. I’m excited for him to get out here for individuals, more team reps and just everything. Start incorporating him and seeing what he can do.

“For me, I just remember him from his college experience and he was a good player then, so we want to take advantage of that now and see where he’s at. We’ll see, he might be a guy that needs to get some reps in the preseason game. We’re going to communicate and make sure that he gets what he needs to get ready.”

Hamler is a speedy receiver who has a great opportunity to emerge as Russell Wilson’s primary deep ball target this season. First he needs to get back on the field. Signs point to that potentially happening this week.

