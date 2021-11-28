Broncos inactives: View which players won’t play vs. Chargers

The Denver Broncos will be missing several key players when they host the Los Angeles at home in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (neck), right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle), defensive lineman Shelby Harris (ankle), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), safety Jamar Johnson and quarterback Brett Rypien are inactive for Sunday’s game, the team announced.

Denver’s left tackle, Garett Bolles, is not on the inactive list because he does not count toward the 53-man roster while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but Bolles won’t play against the Chargers, either.

So the Broncos will be without both of their starting offensive tackles, their best defensive lineman and their strong safety.

Calvin Anderson is expected to start in the place of Bolles and Cam Fleming will likely start in the place of Massie. Caden Sterns is the most likely candidate to start in the place of Jackson and Shamar Stephen is expected to start in the place of Harris.

To add more depth at tackle, Denver elevated Quinn Bailey from the practice squad to the game day roster. Quinn will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

Sunday’s game against Los Angeles will begin at 2:05 p.m. MT (TV map).

