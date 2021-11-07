Broncos inactives: View which players won’t play vs. Cowboys

The Denver Broncos have announced that left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle), outside linebacker Malik Reed (hip), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (thumb) and rookie safety Jamar Johnson are inactive for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Backup quarterback Drew Lock (COVID-19 protocol) is not officially inactive, but he will not play.

Broncos tight end Noah Fant (reserve/COVID-19) and guard Netane Muti (reserve/COVID-19) also won’t play in Week 9, but they are not on the inactive list this week because they technically don’t count against the active roster while on reserve.

Brett Rypien will serve as the team’s backup quarterback behind Teddy Bridgewater with Lock sidelined and Albert Okwuegbunam will step in as the team’s top receiving tight end in the place of Fant.

On defense, Stephen Weatherly is expected to start in the place of Reed. Weatherly will be playing across from rookie Jonathon Cooper, who is starting today after the team traded Von Miller last week.

In related news, the Broncos elevated defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (COVID-19 replacement), offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann (COVID-19 replacement) and inside linebacker Barrington Wade (standard elevation) from the practice squad to the game day roster. Denver also activated defensive back Mike Ford (knee) from injured reserve.

Playing on the road, the Broncos are considered 9.5-point underdogs against the Cowboys. Sunday’s game will air on Fox (view the TV map).

