Broncos inactives: Sutton, Risner won’t play vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring), guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back), tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (illness), defensive lineman Elijah Garcia and cornerback Michael Ojemudia will sit out on Sunday.

With Sutton out, Denver’s top remaining wide receivers are Jerry Jeudy, Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, Brandon Johnson and Montrell Washington (Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler are both on injured reserve).

With Risner sidelined, the Broncos will have more depth on the offensive line after Quinn Bailey from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevating Netane Muti from the practice squad to the game-day roster. Denver also elevated linebacker Harvey Langi to the game-day roster.

After playing the Chiefs in Week 14, the Broncos will have another home game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15.

