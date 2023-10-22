Broncos inactives: Riley Moss won’t play vs. Packers

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of six inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Broncos cornerback Riley Moss, nose tackle Keondre Coburn, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, safety JL Skinner and center Alex Forsyth are inactive this week.

Those inactive players are members of the 53-man roster who are not eligible to play against the Packers in Week 7.

Sunday’s game will begin at 2:25 p.m. MT and will be televised on CBS in select TV markets. Green Bay is considered a slight favorite this week.

See photos of each of the team’s inactive players below.

CB Riley Moss

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DL Keondre Coburn

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

DL Elijah Garcia

(Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

OLB Thomas Incoom

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

DB JL Skinner

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

C Alex Forsyth

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire