Broncos inactives: Latavius Murray won’t play on ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), safety P.J. Locke (concussion), offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), outside linebacker Aaron Patrick (concussion), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring), running back Latavius Murray and wide receiver Jalen Virgil will not play against the Colts in Week 5.

The Broncos will also be without running back Javonte Williams (knee) and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee), who were both placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

The Colts, meanwhile, will be missing star running back Jonathan Taylor, who was ruled out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. Indianapolis elevated fellow running back Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad to help replace Taylor on Thursday.

Denver also activated outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo from the practice squad to the 53-man roster after losing three OLBs to injuries.

Additionally, the Broncos elevated running back Devine Ozigbo and safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the game-day roster. Both players are eligible to revert back to the practice squad after the game without having to clear waivers.

Thursday’s game will begin at 6:15 p.m. MT on Prime Video. Denver is considered a 3.5-point favorite at home against Indianapolis.

