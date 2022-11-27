Broncos inactives: KJ Hamler, Jerry Jeudy among seven players out for Week 12

The Denver Broncos have just announced their inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

KJ Hamler, Jerry Jeudy and K’Waun Williams are among the seven who will not suit up to play this Sunday.

Brandon Johnson, an underrated receiver who got the nod for promotion from the practice squad last week, will have more opportunities this week to see the field due to the injuries of Hamler and Jeudy.

It is also important to note that Hamler and Jeudy are missing their third consecutive game, so it will be interesting to see how the Broncos’ offense takes shape.

Currently, the Broncos sit at 3-7, which puts them in fourth and last place in the AFC West Division standings. While the NFL mantra of “Any Given Sunday” will always be a thing, this matchup with the 3-8 Panthers could be an excellent opportunity for the struggling Broncos to right the ship.



The Broncos will face off against the Panthers at 1:00 PM in Charlotte.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire