Broncos inactives: D.J. Jones cleared to play in Week 4

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), wide receiver Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike are all inactive this week.

Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is active for Sunday’s game, as is guard Dalton Risner, who was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

With Cleveland sidelined, the Broncos elevated fellow receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad to the game-day roster. Denver also elevated guard Netane Muti from the practice squad to replace Meinerz’s spot on the game-day roster.

The Broncos are considered 2.5-point underdogs against the Raiders, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Sunday’s game will begin at 2:25 p.m. MT on CBS (view the TV map here).

