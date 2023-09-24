Broncos inactives: 6 players won’t play vs. Dolphins

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of six inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Broncos Justin Simmons (hip), outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip), defensive end Ronnie Perkins, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, safety JL Skinner and center Alex Forsyth are inactive in Week 3.

These inactive players are members of the 53-man roster who are not eligible to play against the Commanders on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Mike Purcell (ankle), who was listed as questionable on the injury report, is active.

Broncos cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen), who was inactive the first two games of the season, is set to make his NFL debut in Miami.

Elsewhere on the game day front, running back Dwayne Washington was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.

Sunday’s game is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. MT on select CBS channels (view the TV map here). Miami leads the all-time series against Denver 12-7-1, but the Broncos won the most recent meeting 20-13 in 2020.

See photos of each of the team’s inactive players below.

OLB Frank Clark (hip)

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

DB Justin Simmons (hip)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DL Elijah Garcia

(Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

DB JL Skinner

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

OL Alex Forsyth

(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

DE Ronnie Perkins

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire