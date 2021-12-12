Broncos inactives: 5 players won’t play vs. Lions

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of five inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia, defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, cornerback Essang Bassey, safety Jamar Johnson and quarterback Brett Rypien are inactive for Sunday’s game, the team announced.

Denver running back Mike Boone, safety P.J. Locke and outside linebacker Malik Reed are not officially on the inactive list because they do not count against the 53-man roster while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but they also won’t play against Detroit.

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (hip) has been cleared to play and is active today, as are outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (shoulder/ankle) and defensive lineman Shelby Harris (ankle). Those three players were listed as “questionable” on Friday’s injury report.

The Lions have six players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list this week as well as a dozen players battling a non-COVID illness. Detroit called up seven players from the practice squad over the weekend in an attempt to field a full team in Denver.

Sunday’s game will begin at 2:05 p.m. MT on Fox (view the TV map).