Broncos inactives: 2 WRs won’t play vs. Raiders in Week 11

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), WR KJ Hamler (hamstring), TE/FB Andrew Beck (hamstring), CB K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), RB Marlon Mack, DL Eyioma Uwazurike and DB Anthony Harris will not play this week.

The top candidates to fill in for Williams on defense are cornerbacks Essang Bassey and Michael Ojemudia.

With Jeudy and Hamler both unavailable, Denver elevated wide receiver Brandon Johnson from the practice squad to the game-day roster.

The Broncos also elevated ILB Harvey Langi to the game-day roster. He will serve as the team’s fourth-string ILB behind Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. Johnson and Langi will revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

Denver is considered a three-point favorite against the Raiders today. The game will be regionally broadcast on Fox (view the TV map).

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire