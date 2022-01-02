Broncos inactives: 12 players out vs. Chargers with COVID-19

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) cornerback Ronald Darby (shoulder), inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion), defensive lineman Justin Hamilton, offensive tackle Drew Himmelman and wide receiver Rico Gafford are inactive for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced.

Meanwhile, Broncos defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, inside linebacker Baron Browning, cornerback Bryce Callahan, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, defensive back Mike Ford, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, right tackle Bobby Massie, wide receiver Tim Patrick, defensive lineman Mike Purcell, safety Caden Sterns and outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly are all sidelined with COVID-19 this week.

Those 12 players are not officially on the inactive list because they do not count against the active roster while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but they obviously won’t be playing against the Chargers today.

To replace those 12 players on the game day roster, Denver called up 12 players from the practice squad.

The Broncos opened the week as 5.5-point underdogs against Los Angeles, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Following the team’s COVID-19 outbreak, Denver is now listed as a 7.5-point underdog.

Sunday’s game will air on CBS at 2:05 p.m. MT (view the TV map here).

List

7 key dates for Broncos fans to know this offseason

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts