Broncos hosted 6 players for tryouts last week

The Denver Broncos brought in six players for tryouts on Friday — three defensive backs and three offensive linemen — according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

In the secondary, Denver tried out Darren Evans (Louisiana State), Delonte Hood (Peru State) and Jordan Miller (Washington). Evans and Hood are rookies. Miller has spent time with four NFL teams, most recently competing in training camp with the Buffalo Bills this summer.

On the offensive line, the Broncos brought in tackle Jean Delance (Florida) and guards Parker Ferguson (Air Force) and Sadarius Hutcherson (South Carolina). Hutcherson spent last season on injured reserve with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then failed to make their 53-man roster this summer.

At the time of this writing, none of the six players who tried out have been signed. Denver likely views them as potential candidates to add if there are any injuries in the secondary or on the offensive line later in the season.

