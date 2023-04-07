Broncos host UWF WR David Durden on pre-draft visit

The Denver Broncos hosted West Florida (Division II) wide receiver David Durden on a top-30 visit last month, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. NFL teams are allowed to host up to 30 non-local prospects at their facility leading up to the draft each offseason.

Durden (6-2, 200 pounds) played two seasons at Mercer before transferring to UWF in 2020. After not playing in the 2020 COVID-19 season, Durden led the Argonauts with 34 receptions for 787 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021. He followed that up with a 54-catch, 1,128-yard, 13-score season in 2022.

As a DII prospect, Durden is likely a late-round or undrafted free agent candidate for the Broncos. Right now, Denver’s latest pick in the draft is No. 195 overall in the sixth round (that could change if the team trades down). Regardless of where the team’s final pick falls in the draft, Durden is probably more likely to be considered as a potential undrafted target.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

