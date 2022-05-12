Broncos will host Texans in home opener in Week 2

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Heath
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Denver Broncos
    Denver Broncos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Houston Texans
    Houston Texans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Denver Broncos will host the Houston Texans in their home opener at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 2:25 p.m. MT, the league announced Thursday evening. The game will be televised on CBS.

Before that, the Broncos will open the season on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (Russell Wilson’s former team) on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 12. That game, played at Lumen Field, will air on ESPN and ABC.

Denver’s complete schedule will be announced at 6 p.m. MT.

List

Denver Broncos 2022 NFL draft class: View the 9 players

Recommended Stories