Broncos will host Texans in home opener in Week 2

The Denver Broncos will host the Houston Texans in their home opener at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 2:25 p.m. MT, the league announced Thursday evening. The game will be televised on CBS.

Before that, the Broncos will open the season on the road against the Seattle Seahawks (Russell Wilson’s former team) on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 12. That game, played at Lumen Field, will air on ESPN and ABC.

Denver’s complete schedule will be announced at 6 p.m. MT.

List