Broncos host TCU safety Nook Bradford on pre-draft visit

The Denver Broncos hosted TCU safety Millard Bradford on a pre-draft visit last month, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler. He goes by “Nook” Bradford.

Bradford (5-10, 191 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at the NFL combine, the second-fastest time among safeties (Dadrion Taylor-Demerson ran it in 4.41 seconds).

Bradford spent five seasons with the Horned Frogs, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition in 2023 and 2022. He totaled 231 tackles (16.5 behind the line of scrimmage), 19 pass breakups, four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 58 games at TCU.

Despite his impressive speed, Bradford is projected to go undrafted later this month. The Broncos might be considering him as a college free agent candidate. He projects as a backup safety who could contribute on special teams as a rookie.

Denver holds eight picks in the draft, including three selections in the fifth round and a pair of six-round picks. The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire