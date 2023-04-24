Broncos host RB Tank Bigsby on top-30 visit ahead of NFL draft

The Denver Broncos hosted Auburn running Tank Bigsby on a pre-draft visit earlier this month, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. NFL teams are allowed to host up to 30 non-local prospects at their facility leading up to the draft each offseason.

Bigsby (6-0, 210 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds and bench-pressed 225 pounds 21 times at the NFL combine. He rushed 179 times for 970 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games last fall, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

In three years (35 games) with the Tigers, Bigsby rushed for 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns with a career average of 5.4 yards per tote. He also totaled 62 receptions for 448 receiving yards in three seasons at Auburn.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has predicted Bigsby will be selected sometime in the fourth round of the NFL draft. The Broncos currently hold pick No. 108 overall in the fourth round. If he’s selected by Denver, Bigsby will join a running back room that includes Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire