Broncos host RB Lew Nichols III on pre-draft visit

The Denver Broncos recently hosted Central Michigan (FBS) running back Lew Nichols III on a pre-draft visit, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Nichols (5-11, 222 pounds) had a huge breakout season in 2021, leading the NCAA in rushing yards (1,848) and scoring 16 touchdowns. Nichols also totaled 40 receptions for 338 yards and two receiving touchdowns that year.

After playing 13 games as a junior, Nichols was available for nine games as a senior in 2022 as he battled various injuries. He rushed for 601 yards and six touchdowns last fall, seeing his yards-per-carry average drop from 5.4 in 2021 down to 3.4 in 2022.

Nichols is now projected to be a late-round prospect or undrafted free agent candidate later this month. Barring a trade down, the Broncos’ latest pick in the draft is set to be No. 195 overall in the sixth round. Denver seems more likely to target Nichols as a UDFA than to draft him in the sixth round.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

