Broncos will host Packers for joint practice on Aug. 16

We now have a date.

Last month, the Denver Broncos announced that they would host the Green Bay Packers for a joint training camp practice ahead of their preseason showdown this summer.

The Packers announced their full training camp schedule on Monday, including a joint practice with the Broncos on Friday, Aug. 16.

Denver coach Sean Payton was asked about Denver hosting Green Bay for a joint practice last month.

“That will be here, and I think that will be open to the public,” Payton said on May 23. The team confirmed on their official website that the joint practice will be open to fans on Aug. 16.

After practicing together at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit on Friday, the Broncos and Packers will face off at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 2 of preseason at 6:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Denver’s preseason game against Green Bay will be locally broadcast on KUSA-TV and nationally televised on NFL Network (all three of the Broncos’ preseason games will be nationally televised).

Denver is expected to announce its training camp schedule later this month. The Broncos typically begin training camp practices in late July.

