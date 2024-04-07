Broncos host OT Jordan Morgan on pre-draft visit

The Denver Broncos hosted Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan on a pre-draft visit last week, according to the Denver Post‘s Parker Gabriel.

Gabriel also confirmed that Washington quarterback Michael Penix’s previously reported pre-draft visit took place last Tuesday.

As for Morgan (6-5, 311 pounds), he ran a 40-yard dash in 5.04 seconds and a 10-yard split in 1.7 seconds at the NFL combine earlier this offseason. He was hindered by various injuries in college — including a torn ACL in 2022 — but managed to start 22 games in his final two seasons.

Morgan played exclusively at left tackle with the Wildcats, earning first-team All-Pac 12 conference recognition in 2023. With Garett Bolles scheduled to become a free agent in 2025, the Broncos might consider Morgan as a potential long-term replacement.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Morgan to Charles Leno Jr., who was a seventh-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft and went on to become a Pro Bowler. Morgan is projected to go off the board in the second round.

The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire