Broncos host OLB Laiatu Latu on pre-draft visit

The Denver Broncos recently hosted UCLA pass rusher Laiatu Latu on a pre-draft visit, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Latu (6-5, 259 pounds) was a defensive end with the Bruins last fall, but he would likely transition to outside linebacker if drafted by a team that runs a base 3-4 defense like the Broncos.

Latu started his college career at Washington, totaling 15 tackles and a half sack as a freshman in 2019. Latu then suffered a career-threatening neck injury and sat out the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He later transferred to UCLA and was cleared to play ahead of the 2022 season.

In two years with the Bruins, Latu recorded 85 tackles (34 behind the line of scrimmage), 23.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries, three pass breakups, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 25 games.

If medicals check out, I strongly believe Laiatu Latu is the clear EDGE1. One of the most natural pass-rushing prospects I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/oRDdWGBlkh — SCOUTD (@scoutdnfl) March 17, 2024

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Latu to T.J. Watt, who was a first-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2017. Latu is also projected as a first-round prospect this year and he might be in play for the Broncos at pick No. 12.

The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

