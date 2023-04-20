Broncos host OLB Byron Young on top-30 visit ahead of NFL draft

The Denver Broncos brought in Tennessee pass rusher Byron Young for a top-30 visit on April 10, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. NFL teams are allowed to host up to 30 non-local prospects at their facility leading up to the draft each offseason.

Young (6-2, 250 pounds), not to be confused with the Alabama defensive lineman who shares the same name, ran a 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and bench-pressed 225 pounds 22 times at the NFL combine.

Young spent two years as an assistant manager at a Dollar General store after high school before trying out for and making Georgia Military College’s football program. Young spent one season (2019) playing at the junior college level, then his 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Young later enrolled at Tennessee in 2021 and he quickly made an impact, totaling 83 tackles (23.5 behind the line), 12.5 sacks and one interception in two seasons (23 games) with the Volunteers. Due to his delayed start in college football, Young will be a 25-year-old rookie in 2023.

Young is projected to be a third-round pick in this month’s NFL draft and ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Broncos selecting him at pick No. 67 overall in his most recent mock draft.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire