Broncos host OL Chandler Zavala on pre-draft visit

The Denver Broncos have (or soon will) host N.C. State interior offensive lineman Chandler Zavala on a pre-draft visit, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Zavala (6-3, 322 pounds) started his college career at Fairmont State in 2017, earning first-team All-MEC recognition in consecutive seasons (2018-2019). After his 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, Zavala later transferred to N.C. State ahead of the 2021 season. After missing seven games due to injury in his first year with the Wolfpack, Zavala returned for a sixth year of eligibility in 2022.

The 24-year-old prospect started 12 games at left guard last fall and earned first-team All-ACC honors. He is now projected to be a fourth-round pick in this year’s NFL draft.

The Broncos currently hold pick No. 108 overall in the fourth round (view the team’s full order of picks here). If selected by Denver, Zavala would likely serve as a backup swing guard behind Quinn Meinerz and Ben Powers. Zavala might also be a candidate to compete at center.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire