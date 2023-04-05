Broncos to host LB DeMarvion Overshown on top-30 visit

The Denver Broncos will host Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown for a top-30 on April 18, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. NFL teams are allowed to host up to 30 non-local prospects at their facility leading up to the draft each offseason.

Overshown (6-3, 229 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds and bench-pressed 225 pounds 15 times at the combine earlier this offseason. A converted safety, Overshown earned first-team All-Big 12 recognition as a fifth-year senior in 2022.

Overshown was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award — given to college football’s best linebacker — last year after totaling 96 tackles (10 behind the line), five pass breakups and four sacks in 12 games with the Longhorns.

Overshown is currently projected to be a third-round pick, where the Broncos hold selections Nos. 67 and 68 overall. If selected by Denver, Overshown would likely compete for rotational playing time on defense and contribute on special teams as a rookie.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

