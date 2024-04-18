Broncos host DL Jordan Miller on pre-draft visit

The Denver Broncos hosted SMU defensive lineman Jordan Miller on a pre-draft visit this week, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Miller (6-3, 307 pounds) spent five years at Miami, recording 60 tackles (11 behind the line), three sacks and two fumble recoveries in 48 games. He then made a graduate transfer to SMU ahead of the 2023 season.

In 14 games with the Mustangs last fall, Miller totaled 26 tackles (four behind the line), one pass breakup and a half sack. He participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl this spring after wrapping up his college career.

Following six years at the college level, Miller will enter the NFL as a 24-year-old rookie.

Miller is projected to go undrafted later this month. The Broncos are likely scouting him as a potential UDFA prospect who could provide depth on the defensive line from the practice squad.

The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27. We are tracking all of Denver’s pre-draft prospect visits on Broncos Wire.

