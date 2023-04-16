Broncos host DB Garrett Williams on top-30 visit

The Denver Broncos will host Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams on a top-30 visit this week, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. NFL teams are allowed to host up to 30 non-local prospects at their facility leading up to the draft each offseason.

Williams (5-10, 192 pounds) tore his ACL last October, but he is on track to be ready in time for the 2023 NFL season. He earned honorable mention All-ACC recognition three times at Syracuse as a play-making defensive back.

A versatile cornerback/safety, Williams totaled 152 tackles (9.5 behind the line), 21 pass breakups, four interceptions, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in three seasons (28 games) with the Orange.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has compared Williams to Emmanuel Moseley, who went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft. Williams is projected to be a third-round pick in this month’s draft. The Broncos currently hold pick Nos. 67 and 68 overall in the third round.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

More Broncos Buzz!

Broncos had a virtual pre-draft visit with TE Daniel Barker 11 former Broncos set to play in the USFL this spring Broncos seem unlikely to re-sign RB Latavius Murray 10 best free agent signings in Broncos history Broncos had 5th-best attendance in the NFL last season

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire