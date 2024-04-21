Broncos host CSU TE Dallin Holker on pre-draft visit

The Denver Broncos hosted Colorado State tight end Dallin Holker on a pre-draft visit earlier this month, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Holker (6-3, 241 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds and a 10-yard split in 1.66 seconds at the NFL combine. He started his college career at BYU in 2018, hauling in 19 receptions for 235 yards and one touchdown as a freshman.

Holker then went on a Mormon missionary trip from 2019-2020. He returned to the football team in 2021 and totaled 14 receptions for 200 yards and one score. After being limited to three games in 2022, Holker transferred to Colorado State ahead of the 2023 season.

Holker had a breakout season last fall, totaling 64 receptions for 767 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Those numbers were better than his three-year totals in 28 games at BYU (42/521/3).

CSU TE Dallin Holker is a solid prospect in this years class. Good catch radius with impressive control and contact balance to withstand and gain YAC

pic.twitter.com/whliEyZkVg — • Colton Edwards • (@cedwardsNFL) April 14, 2024

The 24-year-old tight end is now projected to be a fifth– or sixth-round pick in the NFL draft. The Broncos hold five picks in that part of the draft.

The 2024 NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27. We are tracking all of Denver’s pre-draft prospect visits on Broncos Wire.

