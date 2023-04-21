Broncos host CB/KR Isaiah Bolden on pre-draft visit

The Denver Broncos recently hosted Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden on a pre-draft visit, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Bolden (6-2, 205 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds at Jackson State’s pro day, according to Andscape.com’s Jean-Jacques Taylor. He was selected by the Memphis Showboats in the USFL draft in February but opted not to play in the spring league, instead focusing on preparing for the NFL draft.

Bolden started his college career at Florida State, spending two years with the Seminoles before transferring to the Tigers in 2021. He had a breakout season as a returner in his first year at Jackson State, leading the NCAA with an average of 36.9 yards per kick return. Bolden returned 16 kickoffs for 591 yards and two touchdowns as a junior.

Last fall, Bolden returned 10 kickoffs for 260 yards, an average of 26 yards per return. He also totaled 44 tackles and broke up seven passes in 2022.

Bolden told J.T. Keith of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger that he has heard he could be drafted “anywhere from the third to fifth round,” but most mocks have him going undrafted. Bolden might be a late-round prospect or undrafted free agent candidate for the Broncos later this month.

Denver likely views Bolden as a potential candidate to compete for their return job this summer. The draft will be held from April 27-29.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

More Broncos Buzz! Broncos Wire podcast: Draft needs, remaining free agents and more Broncos' defensive depth chart before the NFL draft 7-round mock draft for the Broncos with the NFL draft one week away Broncos host RB Lew Nichols III on pre-draft visit Von Miller can break into top 10 on NFL's all-time sack list this season

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire