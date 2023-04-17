Broncos host CB Art Green on pre-draft visit

The Denver Broncos hosted Houston cornerback Art Green on a pre-draft visit last week. After previous reports that he was set to visit the team, Green confirmed his presence at the club’s UCHealth Training Center on his Instagram story last Wednesday.

Green (6-1, 198 pounds) was clocked running a 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at Houston’s pro day, the kind of speed that gets the attention of NFL teams. He spent two years at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to Houston ahead of the 2020 season.

As a fifth-year senior, Green totaled 49 tackles (three behind the line), eight pass breakups and two interceptions 12 games with the Cougars last fall. He was named the Defensive MVP of the Independence Bowl in December after earning second-team All-American Athletic Conference recognition for the 2022 season.

Green is now considered a late-round prospect or undrafted free agent candidate. Unless the Broncos trade down, their latest pick in the draft is set to be No. 195 in the sixth round. Denver seems more likely to target Green as a UDFA than in the sixth round of the draft.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire