Broncos hoping for ‘great competition’ in joint practice with Cowboys

The Denver Broncos are set to host the Dallas Cowboys for a joint training camp practice on Thursday morning ahead of their preseason showdown on Saturday night.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is eager to watch his players go up against different players in practice on the final day of training camp, and he said he’s hoping to see “some great competition.”

“You want to see those guys step up,” Hackett said on Aug. 8. “The best thing about going against a team like Dallas — just going against different people is always great but it is also a completely different scheme than what we face. That is something we are always looking for. You go against this defense, day in and day out. You understand the intricacies on how to beat it, but now you are facing a completely different animal with what Dallas is going to bring in here.

“So [No.] 1, it’s about being able to adjust on all the things we have been working on up to this point, to now, completely different front structure and watch those guys compete and get after it together. Have a nice, good, clean practice that we can just see different guys attack others.”

After Thursday’s practice, Broncos players will have a day off on Friday followed by their first preseason game of the year on Saturday.

