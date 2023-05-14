Broncos hopeful RB Javonte Williams will be ready for training camp

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a serious and complicated injury when he tore both his ACL and LCL last October. Broncos Wire has been under the assumption that he is a candidate to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but it sounds like the running back might actually be ahead of schedule.

“I would tell you that we expect him to be ready for the start of training camp and that’s good news,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said after a rookie minicamp practice on Saturday. “His rehab is going well.

“I don’t want to speak for him or [VP of player health and performance] Beau [Lowery] or anyone else, but we get the daily reports. We’re pretty tight-lipped relative to information going out, but I’ve read a lot and I think his rehab is going well.”

Williams rushed 47 times for 204 yards last season before suffering his knee injury in Week 4. If he truly is on track to get back on the field during training camp, it will be a huge development for Denver’s offense.

“I think there’s a good chance that — if a player is not ready at the start of training camp, he goes to ‘PUP’ — we’re hopeful that he is someone that might not have to go to ‘PUP,'” Payton said. “So that’s good news.”

Good news, indeed. Denver will begin training camp in late July.

