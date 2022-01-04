Broncos are ‘hopeful’ Drew Lock can start against KC Chiefs but concerns remain

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo won’t have the luxury of knowing which quarterback to prepare for in Saturday’s game against the Broncos in Denver.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio told reporters Monday that Teddy Bridgewater remains in the concussion protocol. Bridgewater was injured during Denver’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 19.

Drew Lock, the former Lee’s Summit High School and Mizzou quarterback, has started the Broncos’ previous two games in Bridgewater’s place. But Lock briefly left the Broncos’ 34-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday because of a shoulder injury.

Lock said Sunday he received a shot that allowed him to return to the game.

“I just needed to go in and get a little shot in it and come back out,” Lock told reporters. “No way was I going to stand on that sideline with what it was. Shoot it up, come back out and give it everything I got.”

Lock has completed 55 of 87 passes for 625 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. In three career games against the Chiefs, Lock completed 52.8% of his passes (51 of 108) for 613 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

Fangio said he is “hopeful” Lock will be able to start against the Chiefs.

“The week will tell. If we had to practice today, obviously he wouldn’t practice,” Fangio told reporters Monday. “But we’re hopeful he’ll be able to improve as the week goes and end up being the quarterback.”

Brett Rypien, who took over for Lock on Sunday, would be the Broncos’ next option if Lock can’t start Saturday.

Fangio said the Broncos could start activating players from the reserve/COVID-19 list as early as Tuesday. A dozen Denver players missed Sunday’s game because they were on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Broncos got some more bad news on Monday when kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.