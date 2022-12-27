Broncos hope to interview Ejiro Evero for head coaching vacancy

1
Josh Alper
·1 min read

Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had no interest in being the team’s interim head coach, but that doesn’t appear to have impacted his chance to be a candidate for the full-time position.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Broncos General Manager George Paton said that the team hopes to interview Evero as part of their search for Nathaniel Hackett’s replacement in Denver.

Evero is in his first year on the Broncos staff and the defense has been strong for the most part this season. He has never been a head coach before and spent the last five seasons on the Rams staff as a defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

Hackett was the third straight first-time head coach in Denver and the fact that they’ve cycled through them in six years led to Paton being asked if the team will prioritize head coaching experience in the search. Paton called it “helpful,” but, as their desire to interview Evero illustrates, said the search would not be limited to coaches who have held the top job in the past.

Broncos hope to interview Ejiro Evero for head coaching vacancy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

