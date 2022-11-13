The Broncos lost wide receiver Jerry Jeudy early in Sunday’s loss to the Titans and it’s not clear how long he’ll be out, but the Broncos are hopeful that he avoided a season-ending injury.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game that the team hopes they “dodged a bullet” when Jeudy went down without being contacted on the first offensive play of the game. There was fear of an Achilles injury, but Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team believes Jeudy hurt his ankle.

There will be more tests done before a final diagnosis is reached.

The Broncos had a 10-0 lead over the Titans in the second quarter on Sunday, but the Titans scored the final 17 points of the game to come away with a home win.

Broncos hope they “dodged a bullet” with Jerry Jeudy injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk