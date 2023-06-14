Broncos to honor Super Bowl XXXIII team and DeMarcus Ware in Week 2

The Denver Broncos will honor the 25th anniversary of the team that won Super Bowl XXXIII, as well as Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware on Alumni Weekend in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders this season.

The Broncos similarly honored the Super Bowl XXXII-winning team in 2022.

The second-most recent team to win back-to-back Super Bowls, the 1998 squad may have been one of the most impressive teams in Denver history. In the regular season, the Broncos boasted the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL, along with the eighth-ranked defense. Running back Terrell Davis rushed for over 2,000 yards, kicker Jason Elam tied the then-NFL record with a 63-yard field goal, the team started the season 13-0, and Denver finished the regular season at an impressive 14-2 record.

In the postseason, the Broncos cruised past the Miami Dolphins in the divisional round before winning a nail-biter of a game in the AFC Championship against the New York Jets, 23-10. In the Super Bowl, Denver completely dismantled their NFC foes, the Atlanta Falcons, 34-19. Quarterback John Elway retired following the season, capping a Hall of Fame career.

Also part of the weekend will be honoring the Hall of Fame induction of defensive end DeMarcus Ware. Ware signed with the Broncos as a free agent prior to the 2014 season, giving the team a formidable pass-rushing duo with Von Miller on one side and Ware on the other. Ware was part of the team that won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers. Ware retired from football after the 2016 season.

The Walton-Penner ownership group has done a superb job with paying homage to Denver’s past, according to Broncos alumni. This is just another example of their commitment to the team’s past, as well as the franchise’s future.

