Broncos to honor Super Bowl XXXII team in Week 7

“This one’s for John!” former Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen declared at the end of Super Bowl XXXII.

Twenty-five years ago, the Broncos won their first Super Bowl, a 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers. In 2022, Denver will honor those who made this seemingly impossible dream a reality.

“The 25th anniversary of the Broncos’ first Super Bowl championship is a special occasion deserving of a tribute that celebrates how much the 1997 team means to our organization and fans,” Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement.

This “special occasion” will happen on October 23 at halftime of their matchup against the New York Jets in Week 7. Throughout the year, Denver will also share programs and other media content from that historic season.

The 1997 season was unforgettable for any true Broncos fan. Denver’s roster featured five Pro Football Hall of Famers and three additional Ring of Famers. They won two road playoff games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs before going into Super Bowl XXXII as 11-point underdogs.

During the fourth quarter of the game, quarterback John Elway’s signature “Helicopter” play became the defining moment the game and the season. During the league’s 100-year celebration, Super Bowl XXXII was named 27 out of 100 greatest games in NFL history. It is also listed as the fourth out of top 10 Super Bowls of all time, according to NFL Films. Its significance is not lost on Denver today.

