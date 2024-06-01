Broncos will honor 1977 team in Week 5 vs. Raiders

After electing safety Steve Foley and tight end Riley Odoms to their Ring of Fame on Thursday, the Denver Broncos announced that the entire 1977 team will be recognized at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.

In addition to unveiling steel pillars for Foley and Odoms in Week 5, the Broncos will also honor linebacker Randy Gradishar, who is set to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

Gradishar, Foley and Odoms were key members of the 1977 team that helped the Broncos reach their first Super Bowl that season. Denver ultimately lost to the Dallas Cowboys 27-10 in Super Bowl XII, but that 1977 squad was the first in franchise history to reach the NFL’s title game.

Gradishar, Foley and Odoms — and the entire 1977 team — will be invited to Empower Field at Mile High as part of Alumni Weekend to be honored against the Raiders on Oct. 6.

When the Broncos unveiled their throwback uniform earlier this year, they dubbed it the “1977 classic.” Given that designation and the team’s historic rivalry against the Raiders, it seems safe to assume Denver will break out that throwback uniform for the first time in Week 5.

