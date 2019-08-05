Broncos hold mid-practice meeting after Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton scrap

Training camp scuffles are nothing new, but they usually take place when a member of the offense or defense takes issue with what someone on the other side of the line does during a drill.

Things played out a bit differently at Broncos practice on Monday when the top two members of the wide receiving corps had to be separated by their teammates. Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton got into it on the sideline during what reporters at practice report has been a sloppy and chippy session.

A full accounting of how the issue started is hard to come by, but Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports that Sanders said he was “trying to get them right” while referring to younger players on the team like Sutton. She also reports that water bottles were thrown before players like Joe Flacco and Derek Wolfe stepped in to calm things down.

Head coach Vic Fangio has said that players “need to refrain” from fighting while on the practice field and stopped practice to have a team meeting after things had calmed down for the two wideouts.