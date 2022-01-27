Broncos hiring Nathaniel Hackett will only increase Aaron Rodgers speculation

Step 1 complete. Step 2 (and possibly Step 3) still to come?

Last month, Peter King of NBC Sports floated the idea of the Denver Broncos potentially hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach, then signing wide receiver Davante Adams and then trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Broncos are now working on finalizing a deal with Hackett, which will only increase speculation that Rodgers (and maybe Adams) could follow.

Adams will demand a big contract if he hits the market, so paying him and Rodgers might be difficult for Denver in this hypothetical scenario. The Broncos also already have three talented (young) receivers in Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick.

Rodgers might be a realistic option, though, if he chooses to continue playing and if asks the Packers for a trade (which seems possible). Denver was interested in Rodgers last year but he ultimately worked out his differences with the Packers before the season and remained in Green Bay.

Now that the Packers’ season is over and Hackett is headed to Denver, Rodgers will be the name to watch in the coming weeks.

