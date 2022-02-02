Broncos hiring Justin Outten as offensive coordinator

With Klint Kubiak already in tow as Denver’s new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has added another key member of his first coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, Hackett has hired Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten as offensive coordinator.

Outten joined the Packers in 2019 as the club’s position coach in the first year under head coach Matt LaFleur. He was previously an offensive assistant for the Falcons from 2017-2018. He served as an offensive intern for Atlanta in 2016, which was LaFleur’s last with the team as its quarterbacks coach.

Hackett has said that he will call plays for the Broncos in 2022, which makes his setup as Denver’s head coach similar to Green Bay’s under LaFleur.

