Keary Colbert briefly played wide receiver for the Broncos and now he’ll be coaching for them.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos will hire Colbert as their wide receivers coach. It is Colbert’s first coaching job at the NFL level.

Colbert spent 2022 coaching wide receivers at Florida. He was at his alma mater USC from 2016 to 2021 and also spent two seasons working as an analyst at Alabama before heading back to the Trojans.

Colbert was a 2004 second-round pick by the Panthers and he caught 109 passes in four seasons before signing with the Broncos as a free agent. The Broncos traded Colbert to the Seahawks after he played two games for the team and he would go on to play for the Seahawks and Chiefs before his playing career came to an end in 2011.

Broncos to hire Keary Colbert as wide receivers coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk